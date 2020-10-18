CIBC Increases Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$16.50

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -18.04. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

About Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

