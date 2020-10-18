CIBC Initiates Coverage on TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU)

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperformer rating and a $110.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.25.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSU opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01. TIM Participacoes has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.83 million. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from TIM Participacoes’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 65.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 441.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 88,230 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.