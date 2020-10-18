Citigroup Raises Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $74.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 775.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 49,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.