Clean Yield Group Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.1% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,106. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

