Clean Yield Group Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,059,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,634,000 after buying an additional 6,523,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,740,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,236,000 after purchasing an additional 943,772 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,460,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,757,000 after purchasing an additional 360,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,104,000.

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. 1,384,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,462. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

