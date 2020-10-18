Clean Yield Group Has $161,000 Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,744,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,558,000 after buying an additional 2,451,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,407,000 after buying an additional 1,579,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after buying an additional 1,208,416 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 944,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after buying an additional 675,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NYSE:KL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 997,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,282. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

