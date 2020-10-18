Clean Yield Group Has $2.35 Million Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,385 shares during the period. Nokia makes up about 1.0% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 474.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,028,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 1,674,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 107.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 124,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 64,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. 13,354,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,566,953. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.