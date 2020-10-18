Clean Yield Group Has $4.71 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.9% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. 2,963,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

