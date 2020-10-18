Clean Yield Group Increases Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in HMS were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 28.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,473 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 432,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at $1,541,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.48. 387,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,505. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

