Clean Yield Group Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.