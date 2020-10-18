Clean Yield Group Purchases 43 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.54. 2,460,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,887. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

