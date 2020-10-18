Clean Yield Group Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,011,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average is $101.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $103,292,012. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

