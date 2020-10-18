Clean Yield Group Sells 150 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,395 shares of company stock valued at $19,886,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,195. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $287.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.45 and a 200 day moving average of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

