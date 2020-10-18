Clean Yield Group Sells 182 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,858. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.