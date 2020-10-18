Clean Yield Group Sells 195 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 150.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in First Solar by 7.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 7.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,169. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $85.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

