Clean Yield Group Sells 600 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,425,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $22,308,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 693,561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 120.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after acquiring an additional 495,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,255,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,533,000 after acquiring an additional 486,286 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.88. 2,020,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,221. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 205.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $249.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

