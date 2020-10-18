Clean Yield Group Sells 84 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.9% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 12.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuit by 24.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 267,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $341.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

