Clean Yield Group Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.64. 1,219,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,735. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $207.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.69.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.