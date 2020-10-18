Clean Yield Group Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.0% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after buying an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,192,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after buying an additional 281,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,191,000 after buying an additional 146,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,319,000 after buying an additional 38,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.02. 614,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

