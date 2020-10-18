Cloudbric Hits Market Cap of $3.89 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Cloudbric has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $37,749.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00268179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00093725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.01400798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00151514 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,056,282 tokens. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

