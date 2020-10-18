Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,072 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.03. 13,570,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,468,760. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

