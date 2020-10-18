Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

