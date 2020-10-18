Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $279,058,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $45.56. 13,361,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,320,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

