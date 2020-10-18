Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

