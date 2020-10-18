Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Core-Mark by 278.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Core-Mark by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Core-Mark by 320.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

