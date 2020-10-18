Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLGX. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point cut shares of Corelogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.
CLGX stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54.
About Corelogic
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
