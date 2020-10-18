Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLGX. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point cut shares of Corelogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Corelogic alerts:

CLGX stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.