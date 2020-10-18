Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.585-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corelogic will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

