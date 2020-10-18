Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 1,007.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.