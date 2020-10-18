Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give The Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $184.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.82.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

