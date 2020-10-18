Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.81.

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.37 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

