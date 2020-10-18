Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €375.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €341.29 ($401.51).

