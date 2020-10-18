Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $560.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 491,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

