Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Crocs by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Crocs by 32.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400,445 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 12.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,649,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

