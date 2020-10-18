Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.74. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

