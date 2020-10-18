Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $54.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target increased by B. Riley Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

