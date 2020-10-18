Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $277.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

