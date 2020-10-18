CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CTO opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 198.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit