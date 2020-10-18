CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CTO opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 198.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.