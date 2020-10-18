Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 1.6% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Cummins by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Cummins by 31.3% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,868,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.80. 1,227,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,592. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $227.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day moving average is $181.49. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Melius cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

