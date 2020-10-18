CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a PE ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 79.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter worth about $850,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 128.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

