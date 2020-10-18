Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.28 ($57.97).

Daimler stock opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

