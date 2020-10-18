Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €59.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.28 ($57.97).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.40. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.06.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

