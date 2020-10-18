Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 471.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Danaher by 81.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.45. 2,637,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,128. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.29. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

