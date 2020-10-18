Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $32.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after buying an additional 10,213,027 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 54.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,082,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.