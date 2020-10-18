Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Copart by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Copart by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,428. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

