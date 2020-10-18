Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 58,500 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 475.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. 1,539,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

