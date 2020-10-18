Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 6,400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.05. 13,366,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,959,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

