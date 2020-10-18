Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,361,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,320,676. The firm has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

