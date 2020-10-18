Denali Advisors LLC Buys 51,300 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,982,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after buying an additional 563,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,812,000 after buying an additional 383,819 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 158.7% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 620,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,501,000 after acquiring an additional 380,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,922 shares of company stock worth $2,776,406. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,315. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

