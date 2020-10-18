Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 3,656,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,708,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

