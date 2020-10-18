Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 155.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Merchants by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

